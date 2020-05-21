SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08), reports. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.54%.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get SUBARU CORP/ADR alerts:

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.