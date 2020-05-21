Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,271.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

