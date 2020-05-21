Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of STRT stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $116.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

STRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.