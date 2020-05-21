Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF opened at $43.47 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.