Stephen D. Lebovitz Sells 310,000 Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Stock

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.63. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

