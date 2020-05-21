Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Up 10.8% in May

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 11,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $62,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $522,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $173,080. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

