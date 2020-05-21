Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

