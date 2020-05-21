Standpoint Research Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Hold

Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

NYSE WPM opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

