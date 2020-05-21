Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 99.71 ($1.31).

LON SGC opened at GBX 57.15 ($0.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.98. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $314.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

