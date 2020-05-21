SSE’s (SSE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSE. Morgan Stanley cut SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut SSE to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,362 ($17.92).

SSE opened at GBX 1,223.50 ($16.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.82.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

