Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square’s first quarter results were driven by rising gross payments volume. The company’s seller ecosystem which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, contributed well. Also, robust performance by product lines such as Cash Card and Square Capital drove the top-line growth. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space was a tailwind. Solid momentum across peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, Cash Card orders, direct deposit transacting active customers and bitcoin volumes are likely to aid Square in the near term. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, rising product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Also, accumulating reserves for transaction and loan losses owing to the expected impact from coronavirus pandemic on losses in future are overhangs.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Square from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded Square from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.70.

NYSE:SQ opened at $82.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

