Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 94000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

