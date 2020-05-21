SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,181.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 149,961 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.