SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,181.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 149,961 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY opened at $54.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $74.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

