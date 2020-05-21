SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 663.8% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

