S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.62.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $317.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average is $274.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,923,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 84,326 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.