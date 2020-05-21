Sol Gel Technologies’ (SLGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.05.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $8.17 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 592,068 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

