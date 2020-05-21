Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

CFRUY stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

