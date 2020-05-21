Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Announces Earnings Results

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Skyline has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

