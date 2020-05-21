Short Interest in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rises By 10.9%

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,599,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

