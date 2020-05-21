Short Interest in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Rises By 14.2%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 317,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Unum Therapeutics worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

