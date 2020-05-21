Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Drops By 23.2%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

