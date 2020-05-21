Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Decreases By 10.5%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UFCS opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $666.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at $509,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFCS. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

