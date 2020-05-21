Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Decreases By 10.5%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.07. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.