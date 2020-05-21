Short Interest in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Drops By 13.0%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.96.

TTWO stock opened at $146.84 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

