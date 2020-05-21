Short Interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Drops By 10.5%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Shineco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.23. Shineco has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

