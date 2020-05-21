Short Interest in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Rises By 11.1%

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 542,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of One Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. One Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of One Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.