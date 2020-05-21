Short Interest in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Decreases By 24.1%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,135 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after acquiring an additional 845,261 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,615 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 743,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

