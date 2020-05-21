Short Interest in Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) Expands By 37.0%

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Newater Technology worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEWA stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Newater Technology has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

