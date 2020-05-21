Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Grows By 10.8%

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 624,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.