Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expands By 10.7%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 852,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,308,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,458 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after buying an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after buying an additional 332,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

