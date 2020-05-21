Short Interest in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Grows By 10.5%

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Houston Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $26,585.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 302,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,742. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,795.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,227 shares of company stock worth $142,310. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

