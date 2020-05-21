Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 14.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GSS stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.97.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
