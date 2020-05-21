Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 14.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GSS stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

