Short Interest in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Expands By 10.6%

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 18.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 3.6% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 668,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAST opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 104.48% and a negative return on equity of 168.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

