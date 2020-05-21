Short Interest in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Rises By 10.9%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,583 shares in the company, valued at $888,523.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 7,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 206,236 shares of company stock worth $864,447. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Archrock by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $245.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.