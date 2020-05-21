Short Interest in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Rises By 10.9%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 65.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.