Short Interest in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Declines By 20.9%

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:AES opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 539,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,461 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

