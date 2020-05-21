Short Interest in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expands By 34.2%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 8,620,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of TWOU opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 128,787 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after buying an additional 62,601 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.