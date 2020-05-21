Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 10.4%

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $45,774.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,238.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 199,344 shares of company stock valued at $330,587 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 194,530 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

