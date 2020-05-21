Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,506 ($19.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.19) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,404.07 ($18.47).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,248.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,669.87. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.