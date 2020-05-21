Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $62,395.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

