Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,260.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,320. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

