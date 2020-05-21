ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 51.6%

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares were up 51.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 39,753,604 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5,318% from the average daily volume of 733,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ShiftPixy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ShiftPixy stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.14% of ShiftPixy as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShiftPixy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

