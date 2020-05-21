Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SVT stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

