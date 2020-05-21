ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $389.59

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $389.59 and last traded at $388.57, with a volume of 143092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.87.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,795 shares of company stock valued at $115,218,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

