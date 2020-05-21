Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.45. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

