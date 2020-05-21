Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

SIGI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

