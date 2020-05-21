SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after CLSA upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. CLSA now has a $74.00 price target on the stock. SEA traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $71.63, 8,663,231 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 3,828,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.50%. SEA’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

