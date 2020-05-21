Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.65.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.87. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.