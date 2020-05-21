Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €47.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.19 ($60.68).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €44.61 ($51.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.09. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

